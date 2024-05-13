TD Securities Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.69.

JWEL stock opened at C$26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.64. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

