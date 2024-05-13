TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.70.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.68. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

