TD Securities Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$156.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$138.73.

RY opened at C$141.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$141.99. The firm has a market cap of C$198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

