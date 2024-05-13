Telos’ (TLS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

