Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $273.00

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 509698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.40).

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £783.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,693.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Get Temple Bar alerts:

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.