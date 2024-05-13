Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.