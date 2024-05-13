Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXN. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.45.

TXN stock opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

