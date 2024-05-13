Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $92,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after acquiring an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after buying an additional 205,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 558,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.4 %

TXRH stock opened at $167.22 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.