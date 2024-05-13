The Chemours Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.