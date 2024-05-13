The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Eastern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. Eastern has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.