The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of GRC stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
