The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Marcus worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marcus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Marcus Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,125. The stock has a market cap of $375.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

