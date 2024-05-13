The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after buying an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.