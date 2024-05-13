The St. Joe Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

St. Joe has raised its dividend by an average of 84.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,030 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

