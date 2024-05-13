The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of Wendy’s worth $91,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

