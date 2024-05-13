Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $201,306.60 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,139,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,520,350.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Read More

