TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of TKO Group worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,324,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

