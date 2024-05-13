TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Sells $219,526.20 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %

TopBuild stock opened at $414.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.51. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.