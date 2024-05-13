Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.47.

Trex stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trex by 15.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

