Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of AMTX opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

