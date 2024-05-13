Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) PT Raised to $19.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.79% from the company’s previous close.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 4.6 %

TCNNF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

