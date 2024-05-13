Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $911.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $94,716. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

