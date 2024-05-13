UBS Group Boosts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $83.50

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SN. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 71.07.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SN stock opened at 71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is 61.86 and its 200-day moving average is 53.17. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 72.57.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

