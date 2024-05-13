UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Centuri has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

