UBS Group Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

UBER traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.