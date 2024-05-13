UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 537.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.12 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.