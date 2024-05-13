United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of UAL opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

