United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $59.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 25,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.05. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

