Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 million, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 43.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

