USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other USCB Financial news, Director Howard Feinglass bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard Feinglass bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 40,789 shares of company stock worth $456,855 over the last three months. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

