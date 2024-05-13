USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
