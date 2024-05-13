Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 143 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.53.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day moving average is $190.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

