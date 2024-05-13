Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $78.23 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.17%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

