Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,274 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp's holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,524 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

