Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pentair by 862.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 117,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

