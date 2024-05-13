Van ECK Associates Corp Has $211,000 Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 744.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 104,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 118.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $1.94 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $563.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 63.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.68.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

