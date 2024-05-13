Van ECK Associates Corp Has $267,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

