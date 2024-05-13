Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

