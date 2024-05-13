Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,507 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

VINP opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.10. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

