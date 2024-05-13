Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,004 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 33,192 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILT shares. StockNews.com cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

