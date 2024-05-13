Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,053 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.82. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

