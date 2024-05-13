Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.7 %

HXL stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

