Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 48.1% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the April 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $236.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.65 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

