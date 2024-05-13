Versor Investments LP Acquires 987 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Account Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.60. 2,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.