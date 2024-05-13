Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,271 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.00. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

