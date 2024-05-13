Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 4,398 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $266,431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 141.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,823,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,390 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $11,216,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.20. 43,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

