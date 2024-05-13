Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.