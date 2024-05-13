Versor Investments LP Buys 1,413 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $156.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

