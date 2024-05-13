Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,654,000 after purchasing an additional 592,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,146 shares of company stock valued at $39,475,882 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $68.86. 37,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,037. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

