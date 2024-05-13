Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 12,500 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $300,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.3 %
UCTT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.30. 4,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.