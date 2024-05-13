Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 18,515 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

